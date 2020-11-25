Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed for the most part in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%

The mood in the equities space is a little more guarded as we see S&P 500 futures paring gains to flat levels to get the session underway. That is leading to more tempered optimism currently, with major currencies mostly little changed as well.





The aussie and kiwi are mildly weaker but nothing that really stands out all too much, though AUD/USD is tracking back below previous resistance around 0.7340.



