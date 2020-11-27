Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3%

There isn't much sense of direction in the equities space since Asian trading, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.1% after slight losses earlier in the day.





Again, just be reminded that US markets will only be open for a half-day of trading but liquidity conditions should be thinner than usual amid the Thanksgiving holiday.





In the currencies space, the dollar is mildly weaker with key technical levels still being questioned but the moves so far aren't really all too substantial.



