Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Flattish tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures -0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
The market is keeping calmer and a little more disinterested after the retreat yesterday, with Europe likely to wait on Wall Street later today as well as some further clues on the Georgia runoffs before committing to any firm direction.

US futures are mildly higher, up by around 0.2% but that follows the more than 1% decline in trading yesterday so that doesn't say much for now.
