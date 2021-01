Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

This mirrors the lack of enthusiasm seen in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures trading near flat as we get things started on the session. It looks like we may be in for a more lackluster day in Europe, counting down to the FOMC meeting later.