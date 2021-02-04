Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Steady and flattish tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1% The risk mood continues to look more flattish as the enthusiasm from earlier in the week is starting to moderate a little. That said, we're not really looking towards any significant risk-off tilt or anything of that sorts to start the European morning.





The mood reflects that of US futures, with S&P 500 futures now back to flat levels and Nasdaq futures a little higher by 0.2% as we get things underway.





In FX, the dollar continues to keep steadier across the board with the aussie leading gains slightly and retracing some of its overnight losses after the RBA on Tuesday.