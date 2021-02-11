Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Little change in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%

This mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which were keeping a little lower earlier before tracking a little higher to start the session. Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up 0.1% after a more tepid session in trading yesterday.





The dollar is keeping slightly weaker across the board for the time being, with AUD/USD trading near the highs around 0.7750 while EUR/USD is a touch higher close to 1.2130.



