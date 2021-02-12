Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Risk momentum looks to be stalling towards the end of the week

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

Despite the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing higher yesterday, it was a rather tepid and back and forth session with gains less than convincing. If anything, it hints that the upside rally is taking a bit of a breather still ahead of the long weekend.





That sentiment is reflected here and mirrors that of US futures, which are down 0.2% as we get things underway in European morning trade.



