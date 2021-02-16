Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading
Calmer tones in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.1%
- UK FTSE futures +0.3%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
This follows the solid session in Europe yesterday, as the risk mood keep in a better spot today as well. S&P 500 futures are still up 0.6% despite a bit of a bump earlier amid reported US-China tensions.
In the major currencies space, the dollar and yen remain the laggards with USD/JPY a key one to watch for yen sentiment in general as the pair runs up against its 200-day moving average to kick start European morning trade: