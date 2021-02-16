Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Calmer tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
This follows the solid session in Europe yesterday, as the risk mood keep in a better spot today as well. S&P 500 futures are still up 0.6% despite a bit of a bump earlier amid reported US-China tensions.

In the major currencies space, the dollar and yen remain the laggards with USD/JPY a key one to watch for yen sentiment in general as the pair runs up against its 200-day moving average to kick start European morning trade:

USD/JPY D1 16-02

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose