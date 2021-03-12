Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk mood keeps more cautious as Treasury yields track higher

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • UK FTS futures -0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
This follows more solid gains in European indices yesterday as well but the market is keeping a more cautious tone now as the focus turns back to Treasury yields - which are tracking higher since the early morning.

10-year yields in the US are up a little over 4 bps to 1.579% currently. That is pinning S&P 500 futures down by 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down by 0.6%.
