Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

The risk mood keeps more cautious as Treasury yields track higher

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTS futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures flat







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

10-year yields in the US are up a little over 4 bps to 1.579% currently. That is pinning S&P 500 futures down by 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down by 0.6%.

This follows more solid gains in European indices yesterday as well but the market is keeping a more cautious tone now as the focus turns back to Treasury yields - which are tracking higher since the early morning.