Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

A more tepid mood observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures flat The jitters triggered by the Archegos Capital liquidation isn't quite as profound in Europe, despite the Credit Suisse warning in the past hour as well. Shares of the bank are indicated down 7% in pre-market, which follows the Nomura plunge earlier as well.





S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.7% and reflects a slightly more risk averse tone with 10-year Treasury yields also marked lower by 3.5 bps to 1.64% currently.