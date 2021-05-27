Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Muted tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%
This follows a more mixed mood in Asia with the Nikkei and Topix ending down by 0.3% and 0.5% respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is also down 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is seen up 0.4% on the day so far.

Equities are still looking rather choppy and sideways with US stocks gaining slightly yesterday but futures are pointing to a mild retreat today. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%.

