Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading
Tepid tones observed in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.1%
- French CAC 40 futures flat
- UK FTSE futures flat
Futures are little changed as we look towards European trading, with US futures also reflecting a similar mood and keeping near flat levels for the time being.
There isn't much of a consistent theme carrying over from Asia as well with the Nikkei closing up 0.5% and Topix up 0.8% but Chinese equities are struggling with the Hang Seng seen down 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.0% currently.
The market looks to still be searching for clues on the inflation debate and may have to wait a while more before getting more clarity on the matter.