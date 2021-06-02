Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures flat Futures are little changed as we look towards European trading, with US futures also reflecting a similar mood and keeping near flat levels for the time being.





There isn't much of a consistent theme carrying over from Asia as well with the Nikkei closing up 0.5% and Topix up 0.8% but Chinese equities are struggling with the Hang Seng seen down 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.0% currently.

The market looks to still be searching for clues on the inflation debate and may have to wait a while more before getting more clarity on the matter.



