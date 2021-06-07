Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low

Tepid and flattish tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures flat
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
This mirrors the mood in US futures, which are seen down ~0.2% at the moment, following the gains posted on Friday after the more Goldilocks jobs report.

There isn't much of a firm directional move to start the new week with FX also keeping rather muted besides some mild weakness in the pound. GBP/USD is down 30 pips to 1.4125 but it isn't anything outside the range of the past three weeks.
