Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Tepid and flattish tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, which are seen down ~0.2% at the moment, following the gains posted on Friday after the more Goldilocks jobs report.





There isn't much of a firm directional move to start the new week with FX also keeping rather muted besides some mild weakness in the pound. GBP/USD is down 30 pips to 1.4125 but it isn't anything outside the range of the past three weeks.



