Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat US futures are also not showing much poise on the day with S&P 500 futures flat and Dow futures down 0.1%. Nasdaq futures are up slightly by 0.1%.





In Asia, The Nikkei closes down 0.2% while the Topix climbed 0.1% with Chinese equities a little more subdued as the Hang Seng is down 0.3% and Shanghai Composite down 0.7% going into the closing stages of the day.





Overall, risk sentiment is not suggestive of any major tilt for now as tech saw some inflow overnight with bond yields keeping on the lower side after Friday's payrolls.