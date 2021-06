German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%

US futures are keeping flattish so that isn't providing much direction in equities sentiment at the moment. In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.4% while the Topix ends the day 0.3% lower, with the Hang Seng down 0.3% and Shanghai Composite up 0.1%.