Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Little change observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1% European stocks are still holding up well after a positive start to the new week, even as US futures are keeping flatter to start the session.





Given more optimistic prospects going into the summer, it is tough to fight the turn in positivity in Europe for the time being - not to mention the frothiness in tech stocks.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.5% while the Topix closes flat. Meanwhile, Chinese equities are struggling as well with the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite seen down by 0.4% and 0.9% respectively going into the closing stages.