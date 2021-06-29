Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

A tepid start to proceedings

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1% Little change with US futures also not showing much poise, as S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.2% to start the day.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down by 0.8% with both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices also marked down by 0.8% going into the closing stages.





As such, it is tough to extrapolate much as risk remains more tentative amid fears of the delta variant with regards to the virus and also some waiting and watching before we get to the US non-farm payrolls at the end of the week.