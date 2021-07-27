Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
This mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which are down roughly 0.2%. But that comes off the highs seen yesterday, so it isn't indicative of much.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

It's a big day on the earnings docket though, with Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet set to report later in the day.

In Asia, there are mixed tones with the Nikkei closing up 0.5% but the Hang Seng is down 2.6% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.7% as fears surrounding regulatory crackdowns in China weigh on sentiment there.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose