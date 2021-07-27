Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%





It's a big day on the earnings docket though, with Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet set to report later in the day.





In Asia, there are mixed tones with the Nikkei closing up 0.5% but the Hang Seng is down 2.6% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.7% as fears surrounding regulatory crackdowns in China weigh on sentiment there.



