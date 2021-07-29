Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% This follows the more positive session today, and mirrors the current mood seen in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures flattish. Nasdaq futures are down 0.1% but Dow futures are up 0.1% as we look to get things going on the session.





In Asia, calmer tones prevail as Chinese equities see some reprieve after the bloodbath to start the week. The Hang Seng is up 2.8% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.4%.