Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Risk tentative in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% This largely mirrors the mood in US futures, which are down 0.1% as well currently.





The market looks to be keeping more on the tentative side to start the week, weighing between the narrative set out by the stronger US jobs report on Friday and delta variant concerns that are playing out globally at the moment.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.2% while the Hang Seng is up 0.8% and the Shanghai Composite is up 0.4% going into the closing stages.