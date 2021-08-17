Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Risk mood more tentative in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2% US retail sales later today will arguably be the key barometer for trading/risk sentiment but delta variant concerns are keeping market participants on edge for now.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.4% while China tech stocks are being hammered lower on the issuance of draft competition rules. The Hang Seng is marked down 1.6% while the Shanghai Composite is seen down 1.5% on the day.





US futures are also more subdued after the resilience shown yesterday, with S&P 500 futures down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.3%.