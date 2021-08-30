Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Steady tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
This mirrors the mood in US futures, which are up slightly just under 0.1%. The market is sensing some steady and calm to start the new week, as equities continue to breathe easy following Fed chair Powell's speech on Friday last week.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.5% while the Hang Seng is up 0.4% and Shanghai Composite down 0.2% going into the closing stages of the day.

