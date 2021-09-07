Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

A more tepid mood after the gains yesterday

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures flat A bit of a mixed start to the new week for European indices as the more tentative mood weighs following the gains on Monday. US futures are keeping steadier, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures up 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.2%.





In Asia, Japanese stocks are continuing their breakout form as the Nikkei closes up 0.9% while the Hang Seng is up 0.9% and Shanghai Composite up 1.1%.