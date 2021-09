Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1% This somewhat mirrors the flattish mood seen in US futures to get the session underway.





In Asia, Japanese stocks are continuing their breakout form with the Nikkei closing up 0.9% higher and above the 30,000 mark for the first time since March. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is down 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite down 0.1% on the day.