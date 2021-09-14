Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Flattish tones in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures flat A more tepid start to proceedings in Europe, though US futures are maintaining light gains for now. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1%, but overall appetite remains more tentative.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.7% just shy of its February high:









Chinese stocks are pressured lower amid ongoing worries about a broad-scale crackdown across multiple sectors in the economy, with the Hang Seng down 0.5% and Shanghai Composite seen down 0.8% going into the closing stages.