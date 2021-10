Calmer tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% The risk mood looks to be steadier but caution still remains after yesterday's selloff. S&P 500 futures are flat so that is still indicative of more tepid sentiment in the market as we get things going in European trading.





The DAX will be one to watch as it contests key technical levels at the start of the week: