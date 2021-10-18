Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%



Spanish IBEX futures -0.1% This mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% as well as equities are a fair bit cautious to start the new week. In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.2% while the Hang Seng is down 0.6% and Shanghai Composite down 0.4%.





That is keeping some light pressure on commodity currencies but it is mostly a dollar play as the greenback is slightly higher across the board to start the day.





The aussie is the laggard as AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.7395 - not helped by a continued climbdown in AUD/NZD from 1.0600 since last week.