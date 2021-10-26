Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Mixed and tepid tones in Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat This contrasts slightly with US futures, which are mostly higher though it is largely on the back of tech leading the charge. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, while Dow futures are just up near 0.1% on the day.





As long as sentiment in US futures hold up, I would expect calmer and steadier tones in Europe when the cash market gets underway later.