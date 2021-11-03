Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1% This mirrors the more lackadaisical mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures down 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat. Equities are not showing much poise and there might not be much direction until we get to the Fed later today.





Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping more mixed but a touch lower against the likes of the aussie and kiwi though nothing too notable. AUD/USD is up 0.2% to 0.7445 but keeping within a 20 pips range on the day so that says a lot about the moves in FX for now.