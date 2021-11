Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3% The overall risk mood is looking more apathetic to start the day, with US futures also not showing much poise thus far - keeping close to flat levels.





The bond market is where the focus is at with Treasury yields keeping lower as we look towards European trading. In FX, dollar is mildly softer but changes are light for now.