Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Light gains in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2% Risk sentiment is holding up decently as we look towards the session ahead, with US futures also keeping higher by around 0.3% currently.





That points to a more optimistic mood on the balance of things, as tech stocks (Nasdaq specifically) will be looking to advance to fresh record highs again later.





Keep in mind that trading this week will be a shorter one - or at least normal trading conditions - considering the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.