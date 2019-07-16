Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Flattish and a little more cautious tones prevail in early trades

German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

I would argue that risk sentiment remains more flat/steady to start the European morning with US futures and Treasury yields also showing little change on the session.





As mentioned earlier, markets are caught between central bank, trade and political drama at the moment. As such, the lack of headlines from all fronts this week is leaving a lot to be desired amid summer time trading conditions.





Unless something surprising creeps up later in the session, expect a slower and choppier day ahead before we get to the release of US data later on today.



