Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Mild positive tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
This is more reflective of US equity futures which are up by about 0.2% on the day as well. Sentiment is mostly buoyed by solid Apple earnings yesterday after the closing bell but all eyes will be on the Fed today for further direction.

USD/JPY holds more steady at 108.58 currently, sitting in a narrow 15 pips range so far today.

