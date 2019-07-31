Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Mild positive tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This is more reflective of US equity futures which are up by about 0.2% on the day as well. Sentiment is mostly buoyed by solid Apple earnings yesterday after the closing bell but all eyes will be on the Fed today for further direction.





USD/JPY holds more steady at 108.58 currently, sitting in a narrow 15 pips range so far today.



