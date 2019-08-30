Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Mild gains observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

The mood here is reflective of US futures, which are up by about 0.1% as we begin the session. However, do take note that Chinese equities have erased earlier gains on the day.





There is a report from Reuters saying that China has rejected the proposal from the HK government to withdraw the extradition bill so that is perhaps weighing on sentiment.





Both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices are down to session lows now, weaker by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively. The slight shift in sentiment there may be something to watch out for as it could shift the complexion in markets later today.



