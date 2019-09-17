Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Slightly more cautious tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

This mirrors sentiment seen in US futures, which are down by 0.2%, to start the session. The overall risk mood is more cautious amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East but also as markets are slowly shifting their focus towards the FOMC meeting.





If anything else, just keep an eye on the bond market once again. Yields are currently more tepid - a little lower - but not really telling of anything major to start the day.





It wouldn't be the most surprising thing if the current risk mood carries over into tomorrow should there not be any jarring headlines over the next few sessions.



