Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Cautious optimism seen as we begin early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

I wouldn't look too much into the mildly positive vibes here as Treasury yields stay more flat as we begin the session. The turn of the tide here is synonymous to what we have seen in US futures after the roller coaster ride this morning.





Markets are cautiously optimistic right now ahead of trade talks in Washington but all it takes is just one negative headline and the spiral will continue again.



