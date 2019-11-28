Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

This mirrors the mood seen in Asian trading as investors keep up with the softer risk mood to start the European morning. The main story affecting risk trades is Trump signing off on the HK bill and that has triggered some fighting words out of Beijing to start the day.





It hasn't reached the point where a "Phase One" deal appears to be severely threatened but this certainly raises the risks of that happening rather significantly - especially if it turns from a war of words to more decisive action in the coming days/weeks.



