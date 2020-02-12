Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Slightly more positive mood in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
The positive mood from Asia is carrying over to Europe - albeit with lesser gains - as the market continues to take the coronavirus headlines in stride this week.

This is setting up for a steadier start to the session for risk trades with USD/JPY sticky around 109.85-89 currently with US 10-year yields up by 1.7 bps to 1.618%.

