Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading
Slightly more positive mood in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.2%
- French CAC 40 futures +0.3%
- UK FTSE futures +0.2%
The positive mood from Asia is carrying over to Europe - albeit with lesser gains - as the market continues to take the coronavirus headlines in stride this week.
This is setting up for a steadier start to the session for risk trades with USD/JPY sticky around 109.85-89 currently with US 10-year yields up by 1.7 bps to 1.618%.