Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Mild positive tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

This largely keeps in tune with the mood in Asian equities - besides Japan - and what we're seeing in US futures so far on the day. However, overall risk sentiment is a bit more mixed with bond yields still keeping lower to start the session.





As such, major currencies are caught between two minds at the moment with little change observed across the board. USD/JPY is near flat levels at 109.79 currently.



