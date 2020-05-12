Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Mildly softer tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.2%
  • French CAC 40 futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures flat
This reflects more tepid risk tones to start the session, with US futures also keeping a little lower - down by around 0.4% - though off earlier lows of 0.8% in Asia Pacific trading.

Treasury yields are also slightly softer, with 10-year yields down by 2 bps to 0.69%.

The overall mood is still helping the yen a little to start the session, with USD/JPY down by 0.2% to 107.41 currently. It is still early in the day but the undertone sort of carries on from yesterday, whereby risk trades are still looking indecisive to start the new week.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose