Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Mildly softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

This reflects more tepid risk tones to start the session, with US futures also keeping a little lower - down by around 0.4% - though off earlier lows of 0.8% in Asia Pacific trading.





Treasury yields are also slightly softer, with 10-year yields down by 2 bps to 0.69%.





The overall mood is still helping the yen a little to start the session, with USD/JPY down by 0.2% to 107.41 currently. It is still early in the day but the undertone sort of carries on from yesterday, whereby risk trades are still looking indecisive to start the new week.



