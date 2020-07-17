Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Quieter tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%

This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up by ~0.2% as we get things underway in European morning trade.





This comes on the back of a drop in US indices yesterday, though they did finish off the lows at least. It is tough to read much into said price action as the choppiness continues with upside in the S&P 500 this week capped by the resistance region at 3,233 to 3,235:









Moving forward, that remains the key spot to watch if we are to see a further extension to the positive side for risk sentiment across markets.



