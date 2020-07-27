Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Calmer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

This sort of mirrors the slight gains seen in US futures, up by ~0.4% currently, as we get things underway. The hot topic in the market is still that of dollar weakness, but the calmer risk tones are also helping to underpin that narrative for the time being.





EUR/USD holds firm at 1.1707 currently, with cable also seeing fresh highs since March on a break of its June high of 1.2813 - trading at 1.2830 currently.



