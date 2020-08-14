Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Little change observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

The risk mood is not really offering much to start the session as equities are keeping quieter following the mixed tones seen in US trading yesterday. That is leaving market participants with little to go on as we get things underway.





Major currencies are still locked in narrow ranges with EUR/USD little changed at 1.1820 - trading within a 23 pips range thus far. AUD/USD is mildly higher at 0.7158 but sits within a 29 pips trading range, unfazed by RBA's Lowe half-hearted jawboning earlier.



