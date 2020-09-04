Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

A bit of mixed tones in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%

It is tough to read much into the moves in Europe to start the day as a lot will come down to how US stocks react later on in the coming session.









The day ahead promises to be more of the same, but the US jobs report will also be a key risk factor to watch out for later at 1230 GMT.



