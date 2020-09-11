Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A touch softer in early trades but..

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
US futures are keeping in more positive territory to start the day, gaining by ~0.7% and that has helped the mood in Asia a little. That said, the risk mood is still keeping rather fragile so perhaps the caution in Europe is somewhat warranted for now.

All eyes will turn towards Wall Street though ahead of the weekend, so expect firmer direction for risk assets to only come in US trading later today.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose