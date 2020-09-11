Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading
A touch softer in early trades but..
US futures are keeping in more positive territory to start the day, gaining by ~0.7% and that has helped the mood in Asia a little. That said, the risk mood is still keeping rather fragile so perhaps the caution in Europe is somewhat warranted for now.
- German DAX futures -0.1%
- UK FTSE futures -0.3%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
All eyes will turn towards Wall Street though ahead of the weekend, so expect firmer direction for risk assets to only come in US trading later today.