Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Mild gains observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.2% I wouldn't look too much into the early moves here, as it mostly reflects the performance from Wall Street yesterday (European stocks closed a touch lower). US futures are keeping closer to flat levels for now, so that hints at more caution to start the session.





Euro area PMI data for October will also have the potential to temper with the mood in Europe later on, so that will be the key focus in the hours ahead.