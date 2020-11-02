Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Mildly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

US futures are keeping closer to flat levels now, so the risk mood is slightly more tepid and cautious as we look to get the session underway.





The UK announcing a return to lockdown will likely weigh on domestic stocks, though the pound is also weighed lower so far to start the day with cable down to 1.2900.





Other than that, the general risk focus is going to turn towards how the market is "feeling" ahead of the US election tomorrow.



