Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
European futures are little changed as we get the session underway with the market keeping more quiet after the manic start on Monday. Besides the kiwi, major currencies aren't doing a whole lot so far, with US futures leaning towards slight gains for now.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% but trading has been a little choppy since the Asia Pacific session.

