Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

European futures are little changed as we get the session underway with the market keeping more quiet after the manic start on Monday. Besides the kiwi, major currencies aren't doing a whole lot so far, with US futures leaning towards slight gains for now.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% but trading has been a little choppy since the Asia Pacific session.



