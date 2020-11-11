Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading
Tepid tones observed in early trades
- German DAX futures -0.1%
- UK FTSE futures +0.1%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
European futures are little changed as we get the session underway with the market keeping more quiet after the manic start on Monday. Besides the kiwi, major currencies aren't doing a whole lot so far, with US futures leaning towards slight gains for now.
S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% but trading has been a little choppy since the Asia Pacific session.