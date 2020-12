Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

This largely reflects similar tones to yesterday, with UK stocks still benefiting from the vaccine news from earlier this week as well as some Brexit optimism; although the latter has been slightly tempered with since late trading yesterday.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% but not really doing a whole lot so far today.