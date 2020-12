Mild positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%

European equities may not have much else besides the optimism from yesterday to go on, as the market will largely focus on the Fed meeting later today instead.





S&P 500 futures are flat while Nasdaq futures are up 0.2% currently.





With the Fed meeting stealing the spotlight, it may be a quieter session in the hours ahead.